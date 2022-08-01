Hrithik Roshan says he misses the ‘sun’, fans wonder if that's his girlfriend Saba Azad's pet name

On Sunday, actor Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of himself on Instagram. Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan also reacted to the photo. Hrithik had recently shared a few photos of himself, to show off his full beard look on Instagram. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan teaches son Hridhaan how to conquer his fear as he gets scared before bungee jump. Watch

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Missing the (sun emoji).” Pinkie Roshan commented, “(sun emoji) is in my heart.” One fan reacted to her comment and wrote, “Your son is truly in everyone's heart.” Complimenting Hrithik, one fan said, “There is a reason why you are world's most handsome man.” Another one called Hrithik, “Handsome hunk.” While one said, “Oh Greek God!” another one joked, “Is ‘sun’ Saba Azad's pet name?”

Hrithik Roshan shares new pic.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan, and Hridaan, among others. They made their relationship official as they walked hand in hand at the Mumbai airport and also attended Karan Johar's birthday party together. Last month, they returned from their London trip and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Saba and Hrithik also shared pictures from there on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad in London.

In June, Hrithik shared on his Instagram handle that he had finished the filming of his upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. It will be the first time when Hrithik and Saif will be seen together on the screen in almost two decades. They last worked together in 2002's film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Vikram Vedha is set to be theatrically released on September 30, 2022.

Apart from this, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand's Fighter in the pipeline. The film will star Deepika Padukone opposite him and Anil Kapoor will essay a supporting role.

Fighter marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Talking about the collaboration, Deepika had previously told Bollywood Hungama, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

