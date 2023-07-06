Huma Qureshi says being a Muslim, she never felt ‘different’ in India: ‘Questions should be asked’

Huma Qureshi recently opened up about polarisation in the film industry on the basis of religion and said she doesn't understand it. Huma said she never felt she is a Muslim or anyone ‘different’ from others. She also slightly touched upon the incident in the US where the media questioned PM Narendra Modi about the rights of Muslims and other minorities. Also read: Huma Qureshi: I’ll get married when the time is right for me Huma Qureshi will be seen in Tarla.(AFP)

Huma Qureshi on polarisation in Bollywood

Huma rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. She is known for her bold statements. During a recent interaction on a news channel, the actor was asked if polarisations in films exist.

In response, Huma told Aaj Tak, “Aaj kal jab mai ye baatein sunti hu toh lagta hai ki ye baatein ho kiu rahi hai? (I don't understand where these things are coming from).” Replying to her, the anchor explained, “Yeh baatein isliye ho rahi hai kiuki jab PM Narendra Modi halhi mein America gaye they, media k taraf se ek hi sawal pucha gaya aur woh ye sawal tha bharat me jo musalman hai unke hit and adhikar surakshit nahi hai. Kya aapko lagta hai ye sawal sahi tha? (This has surfaced from PM Modi's recent visit to the US where US media questioned him about the protection of Muslim rights. Do you think this was the right question)"

Huma Qureshi on being a Muslim in India

Huma replied in Hindi, "I never realised that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem's in Kailash Colony (of Delhi). In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer."

Internet reacts to Huma's answer

A video clip from the interview has surfaced online. Reacting to her reply, an Instagram user wrote in the comments, “End me khel gayi Qureshi (In the end she said it).” “India is the safest for any human alive on this earth. Period,” commented another one. Someone said, “Well said.” Yet another added, “Huma Ji ne sahi jawab diya (Huma has answered it correctly).”

Huma Qureshi is only a day away from the release of her upcoming film Tarla. It is a biopic on Indian chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, which will stream on ZEE5.

