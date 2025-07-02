Huma Qureshi says not every item song has male gaze and objectification of women, some ‘celebrate the female form’

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is currently garnering praise for her dance number, Dil Thaam Ke in Rajkummar Rao's film Maalik. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Huma spoke about how she has been boxed into doing serious roles in Bollywood and shared her thoughts on item numbers being criticised for vulgarity and objectification of women. Huma Qureshi's still from her dance number Dil Thaam Ke from Maalik.

Huma Qureshi on criticism around item songs

Talking about the criticism surrounding item songs, Huma said, "Kuch gaane hote bhi hain jo bahut male gaze waale gaane hote hain (There are some songs that are clearly male gaze-driven). Where you know there is objectification of women, and it's being done for a purpose. And as a woman, you get that feeling 'galat jagah aa gaye' (‘I’ve ended up in the wrong place'). But as far as you are talking about the song which is celebrating the female form, her sensuality and glamour, there's nothing wrong with it."

Huma Qureshi talks about being boxed in Bollywood

Huma thinks that her choice of serious and intense roles at the beginning of her career stopped filmmakers from giving her a full-fledged dance number in films. She further talked about getting stereotyped and said, "I think why should people box me that you can only do intense film, you are only good or doing this. I am like, who made this rule? Why should I adhere to your idea of what I am good for? I can do this also and that too, and choose when I want to do what."

Apart from a special appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's Maalik, Huma will next be seen in the movie Jolly LLB 3. The black comedy legal drama film, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor. The film will see a face-off between Akshay and Arshad and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 19.