Huma Qureshi reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic box office clash: ‘It is a win…’

The much-anticipated box office clash between Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic has become a major talking point, not just among fans but across the entertainment industry. Now, Huma Qureshi, who plays a key role in Toxic, has weighed in on the widely discussed showdown. Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic will be released on March 19.

Huma on Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic clash During an interview with Variety India, Huma spoke about the upcoming clash between Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. According to Huma, the box-office clash should be seen as a win-win for the film industry rather than a threat, as it ultimately brings more attention to cinemas and benefits the overall business.

“No matter what I say, I think whichever way I look at it, it is a win for the Indian film industry and it's going to be great for the audiences,” Huma said.

She added, “It's a win-win, the way I look at it and I think it's going to be like just a fantastic time for movie-going audiences, and there is space for everyone to do well.”

Earlier in an interview, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had expressed his concerns over the clash. He told Variety India, “I will watch both the films, but, unfortunately, both are coming together, because they're so highly awaited. And they will just eat into each other's business.”

“It's like when my movie Kaabil released with Raees. Both films would have benefited if they had been released individually and not clashed. Because we have to take into account that we are not a super-rich country, and our people don't have money flowing that they can just go and watch two films back-to-back. There are many people who can't watch two films in one month. It's unnecessary, but again, the makers probably have their reasons. Both films will do well, but neither will accomplish their individual capacity. So, it's unfortunate,” added the director.

About Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic Dhurandhar: The Revenge is sequel to 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller will explore the backstory of Ranveer’s character Hamza and depict him completing his mission by taking over a criminal syndicate in Pakistan, culminating in an intense showdown with Arjun Rampal’s character. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan.

Meanwhile, Toxic is also set to present a narrative steeped in shades of gore and violence. Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It marks Yash’s first film since the KGF franchise. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Both films are slated to release on March 19.