Video shows Yash's clean-shaven look in Toxic teaser wasn't de-aged; makers confirm he plays dual roles

In the teaser of Toxic, the glimpse ends with a short-haired and clean-shaven Yash remarking, “I’m home, daddy,” mirroring the long-haired character’s “Daddy’s home” dialogue from the previous glimpse. Fans were thrilled at the prospect of Yash playing two different characters, with the long-haired one being introduced as Raya.

Geetu Mohandas’ Kannada-English film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will hit screens next month, and the makers recently released the film’s teaser. One thing that caught everyone’s attention was how Yash was shown in two different looks. He shed what has now become his trademark long hair and beard for a clean-shaven, short-haired look. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth took to his Instagram on Monday to share a better glimpse.

On Monday, his hairstylist posted a video showing how his look was created for the film. Previously, Toxic's social media pages shared a glimpse of Yash's look, revealing his name as Ticket and confirming his dual roles. Fans re-shared the video on social media, thankful for the return of ‘vintage’ Yash.

Fans were thrilled to see the return of a Yash reminiscent of Lucky, Googly and Mr and Mrs Ramachari. One fan commented, “When you get a gap from Ramayan, please shave off your hair and beard to make a romcom like googly.” Another addressed claims of how some believed Yash was de-aged for the look, writing, “De-Aging saar. VFX saar. AI edit saar. Body double saar. Let’s talk now.” One wrote, “BOSS can easily can pull off any look now, look at that charm man,” while another commented, “Bro giving 25y/o vibes in his 40's.”

About Toxic Toxic is directed by Geetu and produced by K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, but will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi.

“Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal,” reads the film’s synopsis on the UAE distributor’s website.

The film is mounted on a massive budget and is Yash’s next after his hit KGF films. It will be released in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Dhurandhar 2.