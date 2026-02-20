Yash's angry look in Toxic has fans calling him perfect for Ravana in Ramayana: ‘He’ll overshadow Ranbir Kapoor easily'
Fans are excited about Yash's role as Ravana in Ramayana, with many believing he could overshadow Ranbir Kapoor.
Kannada star Yash has two of the most anticipated films releasing this year — Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana. Recently, fans were treated to the much-awaited teaser of Yash’s Toxic, which received mixed reactions. However, one particular look from the film has convinced many fans that Yash is the perfect choice to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.
Fans think Yash is perfect for Ravana's role in Ramayana
On Friday, after the teaser was released, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Yash’s intense look from the film with the caption: “Felt like he can pull off Ravana's rage in Ramayana movie after seeing this.” In the picture, Yash is seen sitting in a bathtub, glaring furiously at someone, his eyes filled with visible rage. Fans reacted strongly to the post, with many agreeing with the sentiment.
One comment read, “He's definitely well-suited for Ravana.” Another wrote, “Yes… This exact moment, this exact expression, reminded me of Ravan's rage moment. The moustache also helps in visualisation.” Another fan suggested Yash could overshadow Ranbir in Ramayana, commenting, “Yash will definitely pull off Ravana, and he will overshadow Ranbir easily.” Another wrote, “Would be hilarious if he ends up outshining Ranbir Kapoor in the movie,” while one more added, “Just perfect choice for Ravana role.”
About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana
Co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a fantasy action thriller that also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The teaser received mixed reviews, with some viewers comparing it to KGF and criticising the extensive use of VFX. The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). It is set to clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 on 19 March.
Meanwhile, Yash also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the project will be released in two parts and is reportedly set to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. The first part is scheduled to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. Since the first look of the film was released, fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.