Juhi is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education.
I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla

Championing social and environmental and dedicating a major part of her life to root for some important causes, the actor confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar,
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST

Former beauty queen, a 90’s superstar, entrepreneur and now an organic farmer, no doubt, Juhi Chawla has expanded her horizons in her career. Other than a successful film career for over 20 years, Chawla has had interests apart from Bollywood as well. She has been championing various social and environmental causes and even standing up to relevant authorities against plastic pollution.

In the last decade, the actor has dedicated a major part of her life to root for some important causes and while her starry allure remains, she confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar. The 53-year-old says, “Over the last many years, there has been a gradual shift in my areas of interest, rather I’d say that I’ve come to realise some startling facts about our environment I was oblivious to earlier which shook my core. Gradually, I educated myself about radiation caused by mobile towers and plastic pollution. I also began voicing my opinion on social media and in interviews. In the process, I met many like-minded people who were passionate about the environment and have been silent heroes, passionately working to make our Earth a better place. That’s when I founded an initiative Citizens For Tomorrow, categorically to spread awareness about our environment. Over a period of time, I have become a passionate environmentalist. I want a better world and education, that makes a difference for all children across the world, including mine.”

She is glad to be lending herself and using her voice for causes like environment, wellness and education. Apart from environment, she has been more involved in the undertakings of her Gurukul in Porbandar, Gujarat. “I believe life became more enjoyable after I realized my passion for things other than cinema. I’ve set a vision for the young girls studying and I look forward to strive and educate myself on how can I bring about a difference for a holistic learning approach. When you enjoy and love what you do, it is not work anymore. It makes you want to wake up every day. I’m content and also happy that I’m lot more than just a moviestar. I have been there, done that. I am grateful for the recognition and love movies brought me, now it’s easier to talk about social issues and be taken seriously. Maybe I was meant to be a celebrity, so that I could work and create awareness about issues and people listen. At the same time, I get excited to read a challenging role, an interesting script and would love to continue to entertain. I want to make a difference in however small way I can.”

I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Championing social and environmental and dedicating a major part of her life to root for some important causes, the actor confesses to not be so hung up about being a moviestar,
