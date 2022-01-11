I hope we get through this pandemic soon: Kritika Bharadwaj

Mismatched and Rashmi Rocket actor Kritika Bharadwaj, a Lucknowite, has tested for Covid-19 for the second time within a year but she hopes that 2022 will only bring good things for her in terms of work and health.

“The last two years have been really bad, health-wise, for a lot of people, including me and my family. But, work-wise it has been fairly good for me. I am only hoping for good things from 2022 as the second season of my show and my next big film will be released which will open more opportunities for me,” says the youngster.

Currently under home isolation, Bharadwaj says, “The second time is much milder than the first for me, so it has been going fine. I guess the anti-bodies of last time and being fully vaccinated must have neutralised the effect. My friends have been helpful in sending food and all. I hope we all get through this pandemic together very soon.”

After playing athlete Vaidehi and Tapsee Pannu’s best friend in Rashmi...she is doing another feature film.

“The film has been announced but due to the non-disclosure agreement I can’t talk about it. We are on the verge of completing the film which will hopefully hit theatres this year end. All I can say is that I am playing a primary character in the film,” she says.

Besides, she has completed the second season of Mismatched.

“Lot of appreciation came from the first season of my web-show as it was a youth-based content and has been seen very widely and probably that’s why the second season has been made and will probably steam in the mid-year.”

She has not done TV so far. “Actually, I am not keen on TV, especially the daily soaps and reality shows. If we have a finite show like 24 then I am game for it. Web and big screen is what fascinates me more.”

Bharadwaj adds, “Rashmi…was made for cinema viewing but due to the pandemic situation it came on OTT but my next film is surely for theatrical viewing…God willing! It’s every actor’s dream to see herself on cinema screen with family members as that’s an experience. But I am equally happy with OTT as people are getting work and great content is being made.”

After schooling at CMS, Lucknow, she wanted to get into fashion designing. “I applied for NIFT but could not get through. So, I did English Honours from Delhi University where for three years I did college-level theatre. I even directed a few plays and was also doing music. In 2018, I came to Mumbai and started as assistant casting director. I even did casting for Indoo Ki Jawani in Lucknow and then finally got into acting.”

Her parents are also from a creative background with her mother being a Bharatnatyam dancer and father works in Doordarshan.