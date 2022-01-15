I keep testing myself for Covid-19 at regular intervals: Dharmendra

On January 12, actor Dharmendra took to social media to share a video f himself receiving a Covid-19 booster shot. Stressing on the need for everyone above the age of 60 to get jabbed, he says, “But even after taking the shot, we should be very careful. The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire. I’m trying to take care of myself. So far, I’m doing good, and I believe it’s a result of the blessings of my audience and my hard work.”

To keep himself safe and away from Mumbai where Covid-19 cases are on a constant rise, the 86-year-old actor is currently nestled in his farmhouse in Lonavala. As he keeps himself busy with writing poetry, he shares, “I take regular walks to keep myself fit. I also keep testing myself at regular intervals. It keeps the fear of contracting the virus at bay. I was supposed to go for a shoot in Daman but I cancelled it.”

However, Dharmendra is quick to add that he’s waiting to get back to work with bated breath: “Five to ten days of shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is still left. I truly enjoy playing this character. Work is worship for me. I’m so used to working that I can never sit idle and even if I do, I’m relive old memories.”

A couple of weeks back, he was in Manali with his family, including elder son, actor-politician Sunny Deol, and was happy to have taken a break from the humdrum of everyday life. “It was one of life’s best experiences. Sunny is an introvert but this time, he was very friendly with me. Baap bete ke beech mein izzat bahot zaroori hai but thoda sa khul jaana bhi achcha hai. We went for camping and enjoyed the snow,” ends the actor, who will also be seen in Apne 2.