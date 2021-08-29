I kept it a secret till I shot for my part: Manmeet Kaur

Actor Manmeet Kaur is a happy girl these days. After the success of her debut film, the youngster feels it was the best break that any newcomer could ask for.

“Life is so uncertain, one can never plan enough! After I won a beauty pageant, I was modelling for TV commercials as well as print for a couple of years. To take a further leap, I decided to audition for daily soaps. I did numerous mock shoots but whenever I got through, God only knows why I used to back-out from those shows at the last moment. Soon, I got a chance to audition for Shershaah and got the role of Mona,” says Kaur.

She played Kiara Advani’s close friend in the movie.

Sharing her first reaction when selected, the Ranchi girl adds, “When I got this role, I was thrilled and realised why no other project was materialising for me. My mother was so apprehensive that I might lose the opportunity if I will talk about it — you know how Indian moms are…nazar lag jayegi and all. So, I kept it a secret till I shot for my part in 2019.”

Kaur was a year old when Kargil War happened so she had to brush her history for the project. “War hero Captain Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal sir was with us throughout and was an integral part of the team. When I met him for the film, he told me about how in real life my character was, which helped me to understand the part better. Real-life Mona is based abroad and was a bit emotional to talk on the subject.”

Currently, Kaur is busy with the new projects coming her way. “A lot of good work is happening post lockdown. I am working on a Hindi digital movie and have wrapped a Punjabi film Tu Judaa.”