Ibrahim Ali Khan makes a heartfelt promise to Sara Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan; we miss Taimur and Jeh in his pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan took to Instagram on Raksha Bandhan to post sweet pictures with his sister Sara Ali Khan. He also wrote a note making some sincere promises to her and showed off the Rakhi she tied. Sara called him the ‘best brother’ in return for all the love. Ibrahim Ali Khan posted adorable pictures with Sara Ali Khan on Instagram.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s promises to Sara Ali Khan

Ibrahim posted pictures of himself dressed in a blue kurta and Sara in a yellow one. One picture shows Sara holding him as their pets look on. Another shows him holding her close and kissing her forehead. Ibrahim also posted a picture of the Rakhi Sara had tied.

Sharing them, he wrote, “Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can, even if I can’t. Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most (Earth emoji), happy Rakhi. #strongertogether.” Sara posted the pictures on her Instagram stories, writing, “To the best brother in the world (Earth emoji). You are my strength already in more ways than you know (strong emoji).”

Sara Ali Khan called Ibrahim Ali Khan her 'strength'.

Their half-siblings Taimur and Jeh were missing from the celebrations this year as they’re in London with their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Kareena posted a picture of two Rakhis featuring superheroes on her Instagram stories, writing, “Happy Rakshabandhan from my two superheroes.”

Kareena Kapoor posted Raksha Bandhan wishes from her 'superheroes' Taimur and Jeh.

Recent work

Ibrahim debuted as a lead actor with the Netflix rom-com Nadaaniyan this year. The film, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, received a lukewarm response. He most recently starred in the Jio Hotstar film Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, which was also received poorly. He will soon star in a film titled Diler. Sara starred in Sky Force and Metro…In Dino this year.