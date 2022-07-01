‘If Shah Rukh Khan had done KGF, audience would have never accepted' says Om writer Raj Saluja

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer Rashtra Kavach Om writer Raj Saluja recently said that the audience can accept ‘any damn thing’ from the South Industry, but not from Bollywood. Opening up about the rise of pan-India films, he also added that South movies have more ‘illogical actions’ than the Hindi cinema. (Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur defeats The Great Khali to win push-up challenge)

When asked about his film, Rashtra Kavach Om which boasts on action sequences, Raj said that action flicks are ‘always illogical’, whether made in India or Hollywood. His film released today. Directed by Kapil Verma, the film was previously named as Om: The Battle Within.

Answering about if Bollywood is doing anything wrong amid the success of pan-India films, Raj elaborated that it’s the audience’s preference that can make or break a film at the box office. He told News 18, “It is the audience that decides whom to accept and whom not to accept. For example, if you put, say Shah Rukh Khan in KGF, they will not accept that Shah Rukh Khan can do this. But if Yash is doing it, you are accepting it. Why? Because the pan-India audience is already accepting that the South actors can do this. They can do any damn thing.”

Raj believes that the same audience is not ready to accept Bollywood doing anything similar. Citing another example of John Abraham who is known for his action-packed movies, he added, “John was doing such great stunts in Satyamev Jayate and Attack, but still the audience did not accept him. We don’t want to accept our hero doing this but we are ready to accept NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash.”

Besides Aditya and Sanjana, Rashtra Kavach Om also stars Prachi Shah, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj. It’s backed by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan.

