OM the Battle Within trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur plays a supersoldier battling terrorists and memory loss. Watch

The trailer for Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi’s action-thriller OM: The Battle Within released on Friday afternoon. The film features Aditya as a supersoldier on a mission to rescue his father and clear his name, while Sanjana co-stars as a soldier herself. The Kapil Verma-directorial is said to pack powerful stunts and heavy-duty action sequences. The trailer was released in a grand event in Mumbai by the star cast itself, following which, it was shared on social media. Also read: OM The Battle Within teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur is a fearless warrior, fans wonder if it has 'too much action'

The trailer opens with Jackie Shroff as a nuclear scientist expressing the importance of a nuclear test. We then see him get kidnapped and a news bulletin asks if he has been abducted or he colluded with some foreign power. Ashutosh Rana then says in a voice-over, “This mission can be completed by only one warrior, and his name is Om.” The trailer gives a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapur in his Rambo-like avatar as the titular soldier. We see him leaping on to a boat (from where though) and engaging bad guys in hand-to-hand combat, before he is shot and goes overboard.

Om wakes up in a hospital and Sanjana Sanghi’s character (a leather-clad superspy) tells us he has amnesia. She fights off the assassins sent out to eliminate him. It emerges that Om is actually the son of Jackie Shroff’s character, the kidnapped nuclear scientist. He promises to his mother that not only will he bring his father back but also prove that he isn’t a traitor. What follows is lots of action and gravity-defying stunts where we see Aditya leaping, kicking, and punching bad guys into oblivion as explosions rage around him, and even bringing down a chopper with his bare hands, something even Captain America couldn’t.

Sanjana Sanghi in a still from OM: The Battle Within.

Fans praised Aditya’s action avatar and ripped physique for the role. One commented, “Aditya looks really good in these type of roles... Perfect physique.” Another comment read, “Powerful actors makes movie more powerful nailed it Aditya.” Many pointed out it looked similar to previous Ahmed Khan productions. “Giving vibes of War + Baaghi 3 + Saaho,” read one comment. People also appreciated Aditya and Sanjana’s chemistry in the trailer.

Directed by Kapil Verma, the movie also features Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles. It marks a departure for Sanjana, who is taking on the action genre for the first time. Produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, OM: The Battle Within is all set to release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.

