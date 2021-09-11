Ihana Dhillon: I have to put a stop to my work for some months

After suffering from multiple fractures and bruises after an accident, actor Ihana Dhillon is on the road to recovery, but the pace is really slow, and would require her to keep work aside.

Dhillon met with an accident last month, which left her with seven rib fractures and collarbone fracture. She was in the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai for some days. She was discharged on August 24.

Talking about how the accident happened, she reveals, “I was on a two-wheeler, and due to heavy rains, it slipped and I fell into a ditch. The impact was such that I got 7 rib fractures and also collarbone fracture”.

“And since there are too many fractures, the recovery is also slow. However, I am glad that I am out of danger and out of the hospital. According to doctors, I will be fit to work in a couple of months but will still have to take care and follow many protocols,” shares the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor.

While work has to wait, she is not spending her time bothering about losing the momentum, but focusing on her health.

“My work will suffer for sure. I will even have to put a stop to my work for a couple of months or I might have to quit some of the work due to health reasons. I think 2021 hasn’t been kind to me but it has made me stronger. Now, I know I will bounce back with much more positivity and power,” shares the actor.

In fact, the actor even celebrated her birthday in the hospital last month, and she has got a new meaning to life. “I will always be grateful to everyone in the hospital for being so kind and helpful. I’m glad I’m alive today and I’m blessed to have amazing friends and family who took care of me day and night. There wasn’t even one single moment where they made me feel my pain, and always went out of their way to cheer me up,” says the actor, who also has three web shows in her kitty.