Ileana D'Cruz reveals her partner's face, adds she is not ‘single-parenting’ her son Koa

She is yet to confirm or deny rumours that she got married, or reveal her partner's identity, but Ileana D'Crz has now confirmed that she is not 'single-parenting' her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. Ileana also posted a picture of a man as they laughed together on her social media. (Also read: Ileana D'Cruz shares pic from her first outing with son Koa Phoenix Dolan) Ileana D'Cruz shares a picture of her partner with whom she has been sharing parenting duties.

Ileana is not 'single parenting'

Ileana answered many questions posed by her fans during the Ask Me Anything session that she conducted on Instagram. She posted the responses on her Instagram Stories. When a fan asked, "How you single parenting your child?", Ileana posted a picture of herself with a man and wrote, "I'm not."

In a separate response, Ileana also said that she is thankful for her "baby’s daddy", apart from being thankful for her baby.

Ileana's partner

Ileana gave birth to her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, earlier this year and shared a picture of the newborn to announce his arrival to the world. Ileana, who was previously in a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone, was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The rumours began when they were spotted holidaying together in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. They are yet to officially announce their relationship. In May this year, she was it was rumoured that she married Michael Dolan.

Ileana recalls her cloudy happy dream

Ileana's AMA session.

One fan also asked Ileana about her first reaction when she got to know about her pregnancy. "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant and it was the most surreal unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big cloudy happy dream," she wrote.

When Ileana talked about her partner

This is not the first time she posted a picture of the man. The man in the new image appears to be the same person who appeared in one of her previous posts. Sharing a collage of her own pictures and the man's, Ileana had written, "Date night" and added a red heart emoji.

When she announced her pregnancy, she had posted a picture with a man but the man's face was blurred in the post. Apart from making announcement about her pregnancy, she also wrote about her partner. "And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."

Ileana's recent projects

Most recently, Ileana was seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production - The Big Bull. The film was directed by Kookie Gulati. Next up, she has Randeep Hooda-starrer Unfair And Lovely in the pipeline.

During the recent AMA session, a fan asked her about her return to films adding that they loved her character from Rustom, Ileana responded with, “Thank you! Right now, my entire focus is on my baby. But I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place