Ileana D'Cruz reveals postpartum experience after 2nd son Keanu's birth was ‘incredibly hard’: Mental space is messed up

Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed her son Keanu Rafe Dolan with her husband Michael Dolan this year, has opened up about her postpartum depression after her second pregnancy. Speaking with NDTV, Ileana said that the second time, the "new mental space is completely messed up" and "it's incredibly hard." Ileana D'Cruz said that the postpartum experience was "very difficult" the second time.

Ileana D'Cruz opens up about her 2nd pregnancy

Ileana shared that she wanted "to do things differently" during the delivery process of her second child, adding that she "wanted to be a little crazy." She said, "I said I'm going to go unmedicated this time. I'm not going to do the epidural. I told my nurse that we need to come up with a plan because this is what I want to do. And it was great because she worked with me, and we actually did it. It was amazing."

Ileana on the hurdles she had to face

The actor said that the postpartum experience was "very difficult" the second time.

"…the second time, it's not just the baby, it's the baby, it's your toddler, it's you. It's all those factors. It's trying to figure out yourself physically and get your strength back, and the new mental space is completely messed up. So it's incredibly hard. And even though I was aware of what was going to happen, I think mentally it's just been very difficult," she added.

About Ileana's family

Ileana and Michael welcomed Keanu on June 19 this year. Introducing him with a picture and a note, she had written on Instagram, "Our hearts are so full (red heart, sparkles and nazar amulet emojis)." The couple married in a hush-hush ceremony in May 2023. Ileana welcomed her first son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. She wrote, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

About Ileana's last film

Ileana was last seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta's 2024 romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.