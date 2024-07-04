Imran Khan says Aamir Khan has a history of ‘nicking bits of my wardrobe’, Kartik Aaryan recalls when he cried a lot

If the trailer of Be A Man, Yaar! is any indication then Imran Khan will be spilling some tea about Aamir Khan during an episode. Host Nikhil Taneja shared the trailer on his X (previously Twitter) account, which gave fans a sneak peek on the list of celebrities who will be attending this time around. It includes Kartik Aaryan, Javed Akhtar, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Bam, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and singer Prateek Kuhad. (Also read: When Imran Khan called Aamir Khan 'political': 'You can make money by acting but you point out injustice in society...') Imran Khan talked about Aamir Khan in a chat show.

Imran talks about not earning

In the trailer, Imran said, “Aamir [Khan] has a history of nicking things of my wadrobe.” He also stated, “How do you respect a man who is not earning? How do you respect is not getting up and going to work? The guy who is just lying down on a sofa and crying about his feelings?”

Imran is the nephew of Aamir Khan. He made his onscreen debut when he played the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Imran made his debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan opened up about a tough time in his personal life and said, “When my family was going through that main uss kagaar pe tha jahaan main films bhi chhod sakta tha uss time (I was at a stage where I could even leave the films). That was the time I used to cry a lot.”

Javed Akhtar also shared his take on feminism and said, “A woman is a human being as much as this man is. Yahi hai feminism.” He also said that the ‘angry young man’ in films were not just angry but also ‘deeply hurt.’

More details

Sharing the trailer, Nikhil Taneja wrote in the caption, “IT'S OUT !!!!! The trailer of Season 2 of my chat show on positive masculinity, BE A MAN, YAAR! Feat. some of India's most loved men. Do watch and share if you liked it.” The episode will be out on YouTube soon.