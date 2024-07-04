 Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Ira Khan are very supportive, encouraging even in their criticism: ‘Even papa will say...’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Ira Khan are very supportive, encouraging even in their criticism: ‘Even papa will say...’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 04, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Junaid Khan is the son of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. He also has a sister, Ira Khan. Junaid made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj.

Junaid Khan, who has been receiving appreciation for his performance in his recently released debut film Maharaj, has spoken about "his biggest critic at home". In an interview with India Today, Junaid shared that his father, Aamir Khan, mother, Reena Dutta and sister, Ira Khan, are "very supportive and very encouraging even in their criticism". (Also Read | Junaid Khan reveals he auditioned for Aamir Khan's role in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Papa was very keen that I do the film’)

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's elder child.
Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's elder child.

Junaid spoke about Aamir, Reena and Ira

He said, "We don’t really talk about films so much. But I know that Ira (my sister) unconditionally supports me. I'm blessed because I come from a very supportive family. Also, they don't shy away from saying it like it is. Even Papa (Aamir) will say, 'Look, I feel this, but you should do what you want.' The same is with mom. So, yeah, I think everybody is very supportive and very encouraging even in their criticism.”

Junaid talks about his acting style being different from Aamir

Junaid also reacted to a question about his height difference from Aamir and how his acting style is different from his father's. He continued, “I guess that is a compliment (laughs). No, I don't know how to answer that in the sense that it's not necessarily a conscious thing. I guess as performers, we're all different. He's a fantastic actor. A lot of times, between two of his own films, you would not be able to tell it's the same person. So, yes, we are very different as performers.”

About Maharaj

In Maharaj, Junaid played the character of social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Maharaj delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, one of India's most significant legal battles, and highlights the life of Karsandas. The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. Maharaj is streaming on Netflix.

When Junaid spoke about his debut film Maharaj

Recently speaking with news agency ANI, Junaid opened up about how he was inspired by the story of Karsandas Mulji. "He was a real person who in 1862 was talking about those things which even today are happening. It happens in society today. And it happens in every society. And at that time, he was fighting about it. When we didn't have that much knowledge. So, I found the character and the story very inspirational. That there is a man who had so much understanding back then," he had said.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Ira Khan are very supportive, encouraging even in their criticism: ‘Even papa will say...’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On