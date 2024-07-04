Junaid Khan says Aamir Khan, Ira Khan are very supportive, encouraging even in their criticism: ‘Even papa will say...’

Junaid spoke about Aamir, Reena and Ira

He said, "We don’t really talk about films so much. But I know that Ira (my sister) unconditionally supports me. I'm blessed because I come from a very supportive family. Also, they don't shy away from saying it like it is. Even Papa (Aamir) will say, 'Look, I feel this, but you should do what you want.' The same is with mom. So, yeah, I think everybody is very supportive and very encouraging even in their criticism.”

Junaid talks about his acting style being different from Aamir

Junaid also reacted to a question about his height difference from Aamir and how his acting style is different from his father's. He continued, “I guess that is a compliment (laughs). No, I don't know how to answer that in the sense that it's not necessarily a conscious thing. I guess as performers, we're all different. He's a fantastic actor. A lot of times, between two of his own films, you would not be able to tell it's the same person. So, yes, we are very different as performers.”

About Maharaj

In Maharaj, Junaid played the character of social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Maharaj delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, one of India's most significant legal battles, and highlights the life of Karsandas. The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari. Maharaj is streaming on Netflix.

When Junaid spoke about his debut film Maharaj

Recently speaking with news agency ANI, Junaid opened up about how he was inspired by the story of Karsandas Mulji. "He was a real person who in 1862 was talking about those things which even today are happening. It happens in society today. And it happens in every society. And at that time, he was fighting about it. When we didn't have that much knowledge. So, I found the character and the story very inspirational. That there is a man who had so much understanding back then," he had said.