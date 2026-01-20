Imtiaz Ali backs AR Rahman amid ‘communal’ remark backlash: ‘He did not say exactly what is being perceived’

Following the backlash faced by AR Rahman over his “communal” remark, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has come out in support of the composer amid the ongoing controversy. Imtiaz stated that Rahman’s comments may have been “misconstrued,” asserting that there is no communal bias in the film industry. Imtiaz Ali has worked closely with AR Rahman on several films.

Imtiaz defends Rahman Imtiaz, who has worked closely with AR Rahman on several films including their latest collaboration Amar Singh Chamkila, spoke out in defence of the music composer during an interview with India Today.

When asked about the stir, Imtiaz said, “No, I don't think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I've been here for a long time, and I've never seen it, and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I've met in the film industry.”

“I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it's been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don't remember of a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity,” he added.

Imtiaz’s remark comes days after Rahman came forward to react to the backlash and clarify his intentions. Reiterating his love for India, the musician stated that it was never his aim to cause pain with his statements, and he has always strived to serve the country through music. He also ended the video with footage of his song Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram being played during a cricket match.

Rahman said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

What did Rahman say In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.

The Oscar-winning music composer faced backlash for his comments. He later shared a statement apologising for the ‘pain’ caused. At the moment, Rahman is busy working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. For the film, he has collaborated with Grammy-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash in lead roles and is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2026.