Inside Alaya F’s birthday party with mom Pooja Bedi, rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray: See pics and videos

Alaya F, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, turned 24 on Sunday and she celebrated her birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. Pooja shared pictures and videos from the private bash. Alaya’s rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray and his mother Smita Thackeray were also present.

Pooja and Alaya F posed together in one of the pictures while another was a group picture that also featured Aaishvary and Smita. One of the videos gave a glimpse of the birthday cakes while another one showed Alaya smiling as her friends kissed her on both cheeks.

Pooja shared the pictures and videos on her Instagram account on Monday morning and wrote, “Happpppy Birthday @alayaf. Love you to infinity and beyond. So proud of the wonderful human being you are and all the hard work and effort you put into growing from strength to strength and making the world a happier place for everyone.” She also thanked the venue managers for the “happy vibe”, phenomenal food and hospitality.

Earlier, Alaya had shared a short video as she rang in her birthday. In the video, she got startled by the sparkling candle on her birthday cake. She wrote, “Can’t even turn 24 without a blooper...bringing in this year with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love, and gratitude!” The actor wore a pink dress for the occasion.

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Alaya told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I like to have people that I really love to be there. That’s how I like spending my birthday because I’m a big stressor in life. If I have a big party or a bigger scene, I will probably be so stressed that I won’t be able to have much fun. So, there will be just 20-25 friends hanging out. I find it easier to host and just chill.”

Alaya made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. She will be next seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Freddy. She will also feature in U Turn, a remake of the 2018 Kannada thriller of the same name.