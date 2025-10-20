Inside Bollywood's sparkling Diwali: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle celebrate in London; Rajinikanth's day is all for family

As people across the country celebrated the festival of lights, movie stars also had a sparkling Diwali. Several stars from the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil film industries shared photos and videos of their celebrations. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna share sweet treats on Diwali.

Akshay and Twinkle shared pictures of their celebrations in London. “Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai. Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter,” Twinkle wrote with the pictures.

The photos showed her in a pink suit and him in a beige and silver kurta pyjama. She fed him sweets as they shared a few laughs.

Vijay Deverakonda called Diwali his favourite festival. “Happy Diwali to you all - my people :) Diwalii always has been my favouriteee festival 😁❤️ sending you all big hugs and all my loveee,” he wrote and shared videos of fireworks in the sky.

Rajinikanth shared pictures with wife Latha and their daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya. “Wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😊😊😊✨✨✨ #LoveAndLight #FestivalOfLights,” he wrote.

Kangana Ranaut also shared a video of celebration at home. “Best wishes on the occasion of Diwali, the great festival of light and joy,” she wrote.

Ananya Panday celebrated with dad Chunky and mom Bhavana Panday. “Filled with love and light,” she wrote.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also celebrated at home with full family, as did Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali with love, light, and family.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to give fans a peek into her festive moments.

The video, posted by the 'Neerja' actor, featured her with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, and their adorable three-year-old son, Vayu. The video also included several heartwarming pictures from their Goddess Lakshmi Puja. Dressed in a stunning traditional outfit paired with statement jewelry, Sonam looked absolutely radiant. Anand and Vayu twinned in off-white kurtas.

Along with the post, the actress added a caption that read, "Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours -- wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu."