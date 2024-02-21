Inside Jeh's 3rd birthday bash: From Spider man themed-party to three-tier cake

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Spiderman-themed birthday party for their son Jehangir, aka Jeh and inside photos from the celebration have arrived. Jeh turned 3 and several celebrities were invited on his special media. His aunt Saba Pataudi Khan who was also among the guests, took to Instagram and posted photos from the party. Also read: Jeh turns 3! Mamu Ranbir Kapoor brings Raha to the party Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh at his birthday party in Mumbai.

Jeh's birthday party

In the photos, the venue was seen decked up with several comic-themed props. The first photo had Saba and Kareena posing at the bash. It was followed by a photo where Kareena was seen feeding Jeh cake while Saba smiled beside them. Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya also joined them in the photo.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kareena and Saif

Jeh's three-tier, Spiderman cake was the highlight of the photo. It read, ‘Happy birthday to our Jeh Baba," referring to Jeh’s nickname fondly used by Kareena. Other photos had Kareena and Saif helping Jeh while cutting the cake. Other star kids gathered around them. A Spiderman sticker was also seen on the birthday boy's cheek.

The party was held at Mount Mary Road in Mumbai. Jeh arrived looking adorable in a blue vest, white shirt and black jeans. Kareena looked pretty in a green blazer and blue jeans. Saif Ali Khan wore a mauve kurta and white pyjama.

Celebs at the party

In attendance at the party was Neha Dhupia who arrived with her son Guriq. Jeh's big brother, Taimur Ali Khan arrived directly from his school in uniform. He joined the party with a bunch of his school friends. Sonam Kapoor attended the party with her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Saif's niece Inaaya and Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, also arrived for the party. The star of the guestlist was Jeh's cousin Raha Kapoor who arrived in the arms of her father Ranbir Kapoor. He came to the party with his niece, Samaira Sahni, who is the daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place