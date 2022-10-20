Inside Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's Dubai holiday with 'extra special' family and 'amazing food'. See pics

Maheep Kapoor has shared pictures and videos her holiday with family in Dubai at Jumeirah hotel on Instagram. She is making the most of her time while vacationing in Dubai. She celebrated her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday on October 17 with children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor in Dubai. She shared many pictures featuring her family and a video clip while celebrating Sanjay's week-long birthday with a cake again. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday with family pic: 'I love you dad')

Taking to Instagram, she shared a family picture featuring son Jahaan Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aashita Relan Marwah and Akshay Marwah. She posted a picture with her husband while holding wine glasses with Burj Al Arab in the backdrop. She can be seen holding husband's arm while posing for the camera. She shared a clip in which the waiter can be seen bringing a fruit cake which read, “Happy Birthday Sanjay.” A person can be heard saying, “It is not a cake, it is a fruit cake, I love it.” Maheep even shared a picture of her son eating food with a pair of chopsticks.

Maheep captioned the post, “Everything is extra special with family.”

One person commented, “Why is Jahaan not on Instagram.” Another person wrote, “What a beautiful family.” Other person commented, “I love you Maheep and Sanjay. I hope to get a picture with you when you come back. You guys are amazing family.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Maheep Kapoor is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor. The couple has two children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Her daughter will make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON