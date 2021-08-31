Inside Neetu Kapoor’s party with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra: Smashing plates and dancing, watch

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share pictures and videos from her outing with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, their friend Manish Malhotra and others. They went to a Greek restaurant in Mumbai and let their hair down.

Videos shared by Neetu showed her dancing with Riddhima and Manish. In one of the clips, a restaurant employee smashed a pile of plates, as per Greek customs. She also posted a group photo from the eatery and wrote, “@opa.mumbai love this place.”

Neetu began her acting career as a child artist in the 1960s. She made her debut in a leading role with Rickshawala in 1973 and went to star in films such as Khel Khel Mein, Shankar Dada, Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie and Amar Akbar Anthony.

In 1983, Neetu took a sabbatical from films to raise her children - son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. She returned to the big screen in 2009 with a guest appearance in Love Aaj Kal.

Neetu was last seen on the big screen alongside her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor, in Besharam, which released in 2013. The film starred Ranbir in the lead role. She is set to make her acting comeback with Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

In an Instagram post, before the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo began, Neetu revealed that Ranbir and Riddhima encouraged her to take up the project. “My first flight, in these scary times!!! Nervousss for this journey!!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me... #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this... #jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” she had written.