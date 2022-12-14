Inside Preity Zinta's Delhi trip: Meetup with childhood best friend, evening visit to Hanuman temple. Watch

Actor Preity Zinta, who is currently in India, has now travelled to Delhi after spending some time in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Preity shared pictures as she met her friend whom she knew since they were seven years old. Preity and her friend gave different poses as they smiled for the camera. The duo posed near a garden as they enjoyed the winter sun. (Also Read | Preity Zinta spends weekend away from Mumbai with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Karisma Kapoor)

In the pictures, Preity wore a black and white outfit and also opted for glasses. Her friend opted for a black ensemble. Sharing the pictures, Preity captioned it, "Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge, todenge dum magar tera saath na chodenge (song from the 1975 film Sholay."

She also wrote, "When you know someone since you are 7 years old & she still is your best friend today - then you are both blessed with the gift of true friendship (heart eyes emoji). Here’s to friendship, love, and laughter today and always!" She also added the hashtags--ting, best friends, and Delhi diaries.

Earlier, Preity posted a video as she visited a temple in the national capital. The video featured the streets of Delhi, Preity sitting inside her car, the temple, and the actor posing for pictures with several people. Preity wrapped a saffron shawl around herself covering her head.

Preity captioned the post, "It felt like all roads in Delhi led to the Marghat Waale Hanuman ji ke Mandir. It’s my good fortune that I got to have such amazing Darshan tonight. A big thank you to everyone at the temple for being so kind to me. This is what I miss most living in America."

She also added, "Lekin jab bulawa aata hai toh raasta khud khul jaata hai aur dil, dimmag aur aatma sab khush hojata hai. Ek baar aur pure dil se bohut shukriya mandir ke sabko (But when the call comes the road opens up and the heart, mind and soul becomes happy. Once again, thanks to everyone at the temple). Jai Hanuman ji- Jai Shri Ram." Preity also added the hashtags--Hanumanji mandir, Delhi diary and ting.

Preity has been living with her husband Gene Goodenough in the US. Recently, she flew to Mumbai and paid a visit to Siddhivinayak temple. Preity tied the knot with Gene in February 2016 and since then she has been living there. In November 2021, the couple welcomed twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy. Their children turned one this year.

