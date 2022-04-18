Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Easter lunch in the sun, see their selfie with giant bunny ears

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given fans glimpses inside her Easter celebrations with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared several pictures as they celebrated the festival with an outdoor lunch. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas play Alia Bhatt song on their drive around Los Angeles. Watch video)

In the first picture, a selfie, Priyanka and Nick Jonas smiled in front of a bush above which giant bunny ears were also seen. Priyanka and Nick held each other in the second photo as they posed in a garden.

Priyanka also added a selfie to the string of pictures. She posted a photo of Nick enjoying a beverage as they sat at a table. The actor also shared a picture of her dessert--chocolate cupcake with bunny ears and a tart. A beverage glass stood next to her plate.

For the occasion, Priyanka was dressed in a full sleeve, yellow crop top with a matching skirt and white heels. She wore sunglasses and chains around her neck. Nick opted for a colourful T-shirt, denims, and white sneakers. He also sported dark sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned her post, “Happy Easter from us,” along with hatching chick, red heart, and smiling face with three hearts emojis. She geotagged the location 'heaven' and added a smiley.

Reacting to the post, Jordan McGraw wrote, "Lemme get that shirt when @nickjonas is done with it." Rebel Wilson dropped fire emojis while Mindy Kaling posted a red heart emoji.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of her table and her view from there. Next to the glasses of beverages and water stood a toy bunny. She wrote, "Easter Sunday" and added a hatching chick and red heart emoji. Priyanka shared a picture of her table.

Nick also shared a photo with Priyanka on his Instagram. He wrote, "Happy Easter everyone!"

Meanwhile, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film, Text For You. She also wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers. She will feature in the upcoming action thriller, Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

