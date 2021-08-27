Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Sonam Kapoor’s bag, from ‘unhealthy’ snack to gift from ‘paranoid’ Anand Ahuja. Watch
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor, in a new video, showed fans a few items that she carries in her handbag. There were a few unexpected items in them, from a snack that she described as ‘very unhealthy and very delicious’ to a bottle opener that doubles up as a tool to press elevator buttons.

The video began with Sonam telling everyone, “My life is in here. You have no idea how much I can fit into this.” She first took out a pair of glasses and revealed that she is ‘actually quite blind’ without them. “So, right now, I can’t actually see what’s going on,” she said and proceeded to put them on.

Next, Sonam took out a golden-coloured tool gifted to her by her husband Anand Ahuja. “During the pandemic, my husband was very paranoid, so he got me this to press buttons with and also, it’s a bottle opener.”

Sonam laughed, as the next item to come out of her bag was a packet of instant noodles. “It’s very unhealthy and very delicious,” she said. She also had a candle inside. “Because I like to create an atmosphere wherever I go,” she explained. She went on to move it in a circular motion, the way an aarti is performed, and quipped, “Now I am a proper Indian film heroine.”

Although Sonam’s last major release was The Zoya Factor in 2019, she made a guest appearance in AK vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. She played a fictionalised version of herself in the film, which also featured her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in an extended cameo.

Sonam will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a Korean crime-thriller. The film, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, is directed by Shome Makhija.

Topics
sonam kapoor anand ahuja
