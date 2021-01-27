Inside Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Groom’s entry on a bike to jaimala ceremony

Fresh photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s intimate Alibaug wedding have surfaced online. The couple, who were in a relationship for several years, got married at The Mansion House in the presence of close friends and family members.

Varun chose to not go the traditional route and entered the wedding venue on a bike, instead of a mare. Another picture showed him hoisted on the shoulders of his friends and family members, as Natasha tried to put the jaimala around his neck.

Earlier, Manish Malhotra talked about the jaimala ceremony in an Instagram post. He said that attending the wedding was a warm and emotional experience: “the way you’ll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment”.

Due to the Covid-19 protocols, Varun and Natasha’s wedding was a close-knit affair, with only 40-50 guests in attendance. Karan Johar, who launched him in Bollywood, was among the few from the film fraternity on the guest list.

Introducing Natasha as his wife, Varun shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote. He also shared photos from his haldi and mehendi ceremonies. They reportedly had a roka ceremony in February last year, pictures from which are doing the rounds online.

Also read: Varun Dhawan hints Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha might get married soon, see his post

Reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will host a lavish reception in Mumbai for their friends and members of the film fraternity on February 2. However, his uncle Anil Dhawan denied the news in an interview.

On Wednesday, Varun thanked fans for giving him and Natasha so much love. “The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," he wrote on Twitter.

Varun, who went to school with Natasha, has known her since the sixth grade. While he felt like he ‘fell in love with her’ at first sight, she ‘rejected’ him a few times before they eventually started dating in their 20s.