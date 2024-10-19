Internet calls out Sunil Grover for 'simple' video of sleeping on the floor: ‘Down to earth dikhne ke liye cameraman…’

Sunil Grover never fails to make the audience laugh whenever he appears on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian-actor is currently on a break, where he is enjoying a trip. In his latest Instagram post, Sunil wanted to show that he is having a simple and stress-free time during his trip to the mountains, but that does not seem to go according to plan. Many users called out the need to carry a photographer along with him who would shoot him even while he slept on the floor. (Also read: ‘Kapil Sharma's show is the worst in the history of India’, says FIR writer Amit Aaryan: ‘Just spreading dirt’) Sunil Grover was seen sleeping on the floor in his latest Instagram post.

Sunil's latest post

In the new Instagram reel, Sunil was seen seeking blessing near the Ganges. He was seen in a plain white tee and blue jeans. He was also seen taking a nap on the floor, beside a stranger. The identity of who clicked these snippets of the actor during his trip was not revealed in the video. In the caption, Sunil wrote: “Aur kya chahiye… batao (What else can one want… say)?”

User reactions

Reacting to the video, a user called him out for pretending to be down to earth and commented, “Ameer logo ko down to earth dikhne k liye cameraman bhi saath le jaana hota hai (Rich people need to keep a cameraman beside them to show how down to earth they are)..” Another user seemed to agree and wrote, “Good actor, Chalo video ban gae, ab jakar apne 5 star hotel ke kamre mei jakar so jao (Now that the video is made he can go back to his 5 star hotel)!” A second comment read, “What is the need to show off so much. The others who are lying on the ground are laborers because they are tired and here you are making videos.”

Sunil Grover is currently part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, as he reunited with Kapil Sharma after an infamous tiff a few years ago. The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix India earlier this year. The second season currently airs on Netflix, where a new episode drops every Saturday at 8 pm.