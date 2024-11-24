Internet is crushing over ‘that KKR girl’, Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta: ‘She kinda cute’

Actor and KKR owner Juhi Chawla was represented by her daughter Jahnavi Mehta once again at the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Clips and pictures of Jahnavi have now flooded social media, with cricket fans asking ‘who is she?’ (Also read: Juhi Chawla says she can't take credit for daughter Jahnavi's success: Many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood) Jahnavi Mehta was once again part of the IPL Auction, representing her parents Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

Who's that girl!

Jahnavi was spotted at the auction in a white T-shirt and dark velvet jacket. She was was joined by senior members of the Kolkata Knight Riders as they bid for players. Soon, people started sharing her pictures online, wondering who the girl on their screen was.

“Who the Eff is she????,” asked a person. Another replied, “Sundar hai bhai.” A person also commented, “Juhi Chawla's daughter kinda cute.”

Internet wants to know who is the KKR girl!

Jahnavi is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. Juhi also shared a video from her flight to Jeddah but was not spotted at the auction.

Jahnavi is a graduate from Columbia University in New York. She also has a public Instagram page but doesn't post on it much. There has been no post on it since 2022.

The future of KKR

In 2022, Juhi Chawla called Jahnavi and actor Shah Rukh Khan's children--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan--'the present' of their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 'not just the future'. Jahnavi, along with Aryan and Suhana, was seen at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ceremony, where all three represented their parents.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, when asked if Suhana, Aryan, and Jahnavi are the future of KKR, Juhi said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”