Internet reacts to Kangana Ranaut calling Ranbir Kapoor ‘white rat, soy boy’: Her insults are so creative

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines with her choice of words against Ranbir Kapoor as she opposed the idea of casting him as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. She called him a “skinny white rat who desperately needs some sun tan” and “pale-looking druggie soy boy”. However, those on the internet aren't much impressed with Kangana's language, with many comparing her to singer Azealia Banks. Many have taken notice of her “creative use of adjectives” to insult industry insiders though. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, calls him a 'skinny white rat' Kangana Ranaut called Ranbir Kapoor a 'soy boy' as well.

Kangana's statement about Ranbir

As a report about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being cast as Ram and Sita respectively in Nitesh's Ramayana made headlines, Kangana took to Instagram Stories to slam the idea and the two actors. She wrote, "Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama."

Reddit reacts to Kangana's statement

Reacting to Kangana's language against Ranbir, a Reddit user wrote on the opinion-sharing platform, “Her insults are so creative.” “Pale looking druggie soy boy. Kangana is creative with adjectives,” wrote another. One also asked, “Skinny White Rat OMG where does she come up with these names? I can’t look at Ranbir the same way again.” A Reddit user also recalled, “Hahaha didn't she come up with ubla hua anda (boiled egg) as well?”

A Reddit user said in surprise, “Never in my life would I ever imagine the possibility of Kangana Ranaut use the term 'Soy Boy'”. “Kangana is really the Azelia Banks of Bollywood,” wrote another. A person pointed out, "Wow people, Kangana is nastier because she uses crass language upfront rather than doing it through her PR team. Sorry she's not a backstabbing b**** like the other great, lovely people." "She really is a live land mine that keeps giving (and blasting). And I guess we’re here for it? Where does she come up with these descriptions ‘skinny white rat’ and ‘druggie soy boy’?" read yet another comment.

More about Ramayana

A recent Pinkvilla report claimed Ranbir has been busy with the look tests for Ramayana and Alia has also been confirmed for the role of Sita in the film. KGF star Yash is said to be still in talks over the role of Raavan but is yet to sign on the dotted line. Kangana, in her note, had said that Yash was very well suitable to play Ram in the film.

