Internet miffed with Shahid Kapoor for his Jab We Met divorce remark: ‘More Kabir Singh than Aditya IRL’

As if director Imtiaz Ali wasn't enough, lead actor Shahid Kapoor also believes that his character Aditya and Kareena Kapoor's Geet from their 2007 cult romantic comedy Jab We Met would be heading for splitsville today. The internet isn't amused by Shahid's remark that nobody would put up with Geet for too long because “she's her own favourite.” (Also Read – Shahid Kapoor says he was earlier sceptical of arranged marriage, but now endorses it: ‘Vivah was my practice session’) Shahid Kapoor faces the internet's fury for saying Geet and Aditya from Jab We Met would head for divorce today.(Movie screengrab)

Shahid faces internet's fury

An Instagram user commented on a media portal's coverage of Shahid's unpopular remark, “She loved Anshuman more than herself btw,” referring to Geet's obsession with marrying her boyfriend Anshuman, who ditches her initially, only to return to her months later after Aditya makes him realise his mistake.

“What a shot fired at Bebo (laughing with tears emoji) Shahid is the Vibe!,” wrote another user, referring to the real-life breakup of Shahid and Kareena that coincided with the release of their film.

“Geet, in real life, understood that Aditya was not that much rich as he was in the movie, she would not be able to compromise her desires as she loves herself more Saif was perfect for her look-wise, family-wise and money-wise, so she is intelligent else her life would be pissed off with Aditya,” remarked a third user, referring to the time when Kareena broke up with Shahid and began dating Saif Ali Khan, whom she eventually married in 2012.

“Wow! It's so sad that he actually said that,” stated a fourth comment. “Kareena dodged a bullet and got her nawab. Jokes on Shahid,” said another user. “Please don't kill the last delusion that keeps us alive !! This shouldn't be coming from Aditya..it breaks (heartbreak emoji),” expressed a disappointed fan. “To Phir Kyu Na Sequel Bana Do (so why not make a sequel then) @shahidkapoor Jab We Divorced (laughing with tears emojis),” joked a user.

Shahid's comment on Jab We Met

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Shahid was asked if he agreed with Imtiaz's assessment last year that Geet and Aditya would be at a divorce lawyer's today. Shahid was amused and claimed that it's a fascinating idea since nobody would be able to put up with a character who's “her own favourite.” He also clarified that since it's the director's vision, he doesn't have much of a say as he's only an actor.