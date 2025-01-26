Menu Explore
Shahid Kapoor says he was earlier sceptical of arranged marriage, but now endorses it: ‘Vivah was my practice session’

BySantanu Das
Jan 26, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. They have two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.

Actor Shahid Kapoor charmed the entire nation with his lover-boy image in Vivah, which released in theatres on 2006. The actor, who will complete 10 years of marriage with wife Mira Rajput this year, opened up about how his perception of arranged marriages changed as he grew older. In an interview with Screen, Shahid shared that he used the find the scenes in Vivah ‘very funny’ where his character has an arranged marriage. Cut to now, he endorses arranged marriages. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor feels ‘prouder’ that wife Mira Rajput took ‘very strong’ decision to have kids before chasing career)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015.(PTI)
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015.(PTI)

What Shahid said

During the interview, Shahid talked about the shoot of Vivah and said, “Vivah was my practice session. The same happened with me in real life, I never thought this would happen. When I was shooting for this film, I used to say to my friends, ‘How can anyone have an arranged marriage? It’s so strange.’ So, I used to find the scenes also very funny – vo chai lekar aarahi hai and then bolti hai jal (She brings the cup of tea and says water). I was like, Sooraj ji, ‘What’s jal (water), man? He said, ‘You just do it, you don’t know how people function in the interiors in India.”

‘It worked really well for me and Mira’

He went on to add that he now supports arranged marriage. “I endorse arranged marriages a lot. I think it worked really well for me and Mira. I never thought at a young age that I would ever do an arranged marriage.”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was just 21 years old. She was a Delhi University graduate, and their match was made by their parents through the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The couple now has two kids--daughter Misha and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the action drama Deva. It releases in theatres on January 31.

