Internet reacts as ‘blue shirt guy’ just can't take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra's mesmerising beauty. Watch

During her recent visit to India for her brother Siddharth Kapoor's wedding celebrations and 'hastakshar' (signature) ceremony, Priyanka Chopra also attended a trailer launch event in Mumbai. A photo of her posing with young fans at the event went viral, with many people noticing a man in a blue shirt staring at her. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra has a sweet moment with young fan at trailer launch of her Marathi film Paani. Watch) A fan's hilarious moment with Priyanka Chopra went viral as internet can't keep calm.

Internet cracks up as fan can't stop staring at Priyanka

In the video shared by Telly Chakkar, as the Citadel actor asked a kid to sit with her during the group photo session, a man beside her kept smiling at her. The moment captured by paparazzi has left the internet in splits with some hilarious reactions from users.

A fan commented, “I am sure she noticed as well but ignored (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “He’s probably still pinching himself if this actually happened lol.” A user also commented, “Kitna awkward lgta hoga Jb koi aese dekhe (How awkward would it feel when someone looks at you like this, adding laughing emoji).” Another user wrote, “Wo sirf moment enjoy kr rha hai yaar (He is just enjoying the moment, adding heart-shaped-eye and heart emojis).” A fan also pointed out, “Hahahaha its giving Bollywood scene vibes.”

Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra at trailer launch

Priyanka attended the trailer launch event for the Marathi film Paani, which she produced. She was accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth. Priyanka wore a traditional, colorfully embroidered blue salwar suit, with minimal makeup and loose hair. Siddharth wore a matching blue suit, while their mom chose a salwar suit in a lighter blue shade.

About Paani

Paani is the directorial debut of Addinath K Kothare, who also stars in the film. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 18. Priyanka shared the news of the release on Instagram, and wrote, “This is very special. Our Marathi feature film 'Paani' is set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures presents PAANI in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.” The film was also screened at the New York Film Festival in America.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka will be next seen in two Hollywood films. She is part of Idris Elba, John Cena's action-comedy Heads of State. The actor will also feature in the American swashbuckler action drama titled The Bluff.