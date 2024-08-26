Priyanka Chopra has a sweet moment with young fan at trailer launch of her Marathi film Paani. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai, India, to attend the wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. While here, she also attended the trailer launch of the Marathi film Paani, which she is producing. A video of her sharing sweet moments with a young fan was shared by a paparazzo. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shares moments from her brother Siddharth’s hastakshar ceremony: ‘They did it on our dad's birthday’) Priyanka Chopra at the trailer launch of her Marathi film Paani.

Priyanka gestures fan to pose with her

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka can be seen posing for a photograph with few of her fans. She then notices a young fan sitting a little farther away from her. She gestures him to come closer and sit right next to her, putting her hands on his shoulders to click a picture. The young fan looked happy to sit next to his favourite star.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth, accompanied her to the launch event. She looked like a total desi girl in an colourfully embroidered blue salwar suit. Priyanka kept her makeup minimal and left her hair loose. Her brother opted for a matching blue suit while their mom picked a salwar suit in a lighter blue shade.

Paani marks the debut of director Addinath K Kothare, who also acts in the film. It will be released in theatres on October 18. Sharing the news of its release on Instagram, Priyanka recently wrote, “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film 'Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.” Paani was screened at the New York Film Festival in America.

Priyanka attends Siddharth’s wedding festivities

On August 23, the birth anniversary of their late father, Ashok Chopra, Siddharth and Neelam had their hastakshar ceremony. “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends, and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their hastakshar and (ring emoji) ceremony (heart and evil eye emoji) @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra,” wrote Priyanka on her Instagram, sharing special moments.