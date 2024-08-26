Happy birthday Madhur Bhandarkar: His 5 best films starring Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut

Heroine (2012)

Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine depicted the downfall of a Bollywood superstar.

Madhur Bhandarkar depicted the dark realities of the Indian film industry in Heroine. The film showcased the professional and personal downfall of superstar Mahi Arora, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor. It also featured actors such as Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Divya Dutta, Ranveer Shorey, and others in pivotal roles.

While speaking about the film to Film Companion, Kareena said, “I gave it my all. I completely gave into that part. I think the audience also at that time was not ready to see me like that. It was hard because I would come back home disturbed. I don't know if I could do this kind of a part today. I have a child at home. These kind of characters leave you with a lump in your throat. I gave it my 1000%. And I am happy it is part of my repertoire.”

Fashion (2008)

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion (2008) depicted the dark realities of the Fashion industry.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut played supermodels in Fashion. While Priyanka played the protagonist, Kangana, Mugdha Godse, Arbaaz Khan, Arjan Bajwa Samir Soni, Kitu Gidwani and others also received appreciation for their performances. Priyanka bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor (Female) while Kangana won National Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female).

Corporate (2006)

Madhur Bhandarkar's Corporate showcased the power-struggle among Indian industrialists.

Bipasha Basu starred as the lead character in Madhur Bhandarkar's film Corporate. The movie explored themes of political corruption, fierce competition, crime, and power struggles among industrialists running multinational corporations (MNCs).

Bipasha received acclaim for her portrayal as she took on an unconventional role, departing from her typical glamorous on-screen image. The movie also included performances by Kay Kay Menon, Rajat Kapoor, Minnisha Lamba, Sameer Dattani, and Harsh Chhaya in significant roles.

Page 3 (2005)

Konkona Sen Sharma played a fearless journalist who uncovers shocking truths while reporting.

Madhur Bhandarkar showcased the degrading phase of mainstream journalism in Page 3. Konkona Sen Sharma portrays the character of Madhavi Sharma, a former Page 3 socialite who becomes a crime reporter and exposes shocking truths about the involvement of businessmen and politicians. The movie also stars Tara Sharma, Sandhya Mridul, Atul Kulkarni, Boman Irani, and others in important roles.

Chandni Bar (2001)

Madhur Bhandarkar showcased the struggles faced by bar dancers in Chandni Bar.

Tabu won the Nation Film Award for Best Actor (Female) for Chandni Bar. Madhur Bhandarkar bagged National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for the movie. The social-drama was based on the lives of bar dancers in Mumbai. Atul Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Upendra Limaye and others in significant characters.