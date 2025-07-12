Interview | Patralekhaa talks about expecting first baby with Rajkummar Rao: ‘Want to go bungee jumping with my kid’

Actor Patralekhaa is over the moon as she awaits the arrival of her first baby with husband and actor Rajkummar Rao. Embracing this phase of her life, she reveals she has taken a break from work to focus on welcoming her baby and is cherishing every moment of this journey. Patralekhaa is expecting her first baby with husband and actor Rajkummar Rao.

On her pregnancy

The celebrity couple announced their pregnancy through social media earlier this week, with Patralekhaa stepping out on Thursday in Mumbai and flaunting her baby bump during an event.

“Apart from feeling really tired, I don't know if the news of being pregnant with our first baby has really sunk in or not,” Patralekhaa tells us with a chuckle over a phone call.

Opening up about how she is preparing for the arrival of the baby, the actor reveals that she will not be shooting for a few months.

“I'm not going to shoot for another 6-7 months now. I'm just going to be at home,” she shares. With that being said, it doesn’t mean she will be away from her work.

“Well, we have another baby that's going to come soon on Netflix. So, we are super excited about that. The poster for the project will drop very soon. It is really a piece of our heart and our hard work… Many years back, we had a dream of having our own production house, and now it is coming to reality… So, this is very special for us in many ways, personal and professional,” says the actor.

On how Rajkummar will be as a dad

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade and got married on November 15, 2021. It was during her recent trip to New Zealand that she saw how Rajkummar would be as a father.

“Every travel opens up another door for us as a couple, and we understand each other better. With New Zealand, I felt that Raj is going to be an amazing dad. He really took care of me. In fact, he went out of his way to just figure out the food that I wanted to eat. He is a perfect partner, and that was reinforced during this trip,” says Patralekhaa, who, along with Rajkummar has associated with Tourism New Zealand for its campaign, #BeyondTheFilter.

Patralekhaa was pregnant when she went to New Zealand. Now, she along with Rajkummar will be seen showcasing moments from their trip to the country as part of the campaign’s cinematic mini-series, from going to the ancient Sanctuary Mountain to exploring Auckland's waters to indulging in the expression of Māori hospitality.

In fact, Patralekhaa has planned a trip back to New Zealand again once the baby arrives. She feels the baby will be their ‘new travel buddy’.

“We are thinking that once the baby is here, we must do a trip to the southern part of New Zealand because we didn't cover that. That’s something that's on our bucket list now. Perhaps we can do some bungee jumping or something crazier with the baby,” Patralekhaa says, with Rajkummar chiming in and echoing, “Yes, trying out some more adventure sports”.