Patralekhaa sports cute baby bump in first appearance with Rajkummar Rao after pregnancy announcement. Watch

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are on cloud nine as they’re about to be parents soon. They announced on Wednesday that they’re about to have their first baby, and on Thursday were spotted beaming with happiness as they made their first public appearance. Take a look. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce pregnancy with an adorable post: ‘Baby on the way’) Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced on Wednesday that they're having their first baby.

Patralekhaa sports cute baby bump

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar both opted for suits for their first public appearance after making the happy announcement. Rajkummar looked happy to become a father soon, dressed in a grey suit and beaming for the cameras. Patralekhaa sported an adorable bump that was visible under her neutral-toned suit, smiling widely as she posed for pictures with her husband.

On Wednesday, the couple shared the news on Instagram with a joint post. They posted a picture with a cradle drawn on it enveloped with leaves and flowers. Written on it were the words: ‘Baby on the way’. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s names were mentioned in the bottom of the picture. They captioned the post, “Elated (red heart emojis).”

Farah Khan reacted to the post, writing, “Finally the news is out!! I was having a tough time keeping it to myself (laughing emoji).. congratulations.” Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, Manushi Chillar and Dia Mirza congratulated the couple.

Recent work

Patralekhaa most recently starred in Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan and co-starring Pratik Gandhi. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule; she played the latter role. Rajkummar was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf. He will soon play a gangster in Maalik, which will be released on 11 July. Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee also star in it.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for over a decade and got married on 15 November 2021. They have worked together on various projects, including the highly acclaimed film Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive.