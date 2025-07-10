Prosenjit Chatterjee apologises after backlash for insulting Bengali language: ‘It was a misunderstanding'

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will soon be seen in Maalik, found himself in soup for his comments at the trailer launch event of the film a week ago. The actor chided a journalist at the event for asking him a question in Bengali, which did not sit well with many on social media. The actor has now addressed the backlash, saying that he had no intention to demean or insult the Bengali language. Prosenjit Chatterjee has issued an apology to his fans for his recent remark. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Prosenjit issues an apology

In a new statement that was posted on his Instagram account, Prosenjit wrote in Bengali, “In the last few days, something that I said, a sentence of mine, has created quite a stir. I am here to talk about it. I have been working in Bengali for the last 42 years. In the last few years, there have been opportunities for me to work at a national level, and in lieu of that, I was present at the trailer launch of Maalik in Juhu PVR for a media interaction. Whoever from the cast and crew was present on stage was mainly interacting in English. A journalist from Bengal asked me a question in Bengali. I have known that person for a long time. But at that time, I felt that if I replied in Bengali, then the others wouldn't be able to understand what I was saying, because there were many who did not know the language. That is why I asked what was the point in asking the question in Bengali?”

‘I understand that my words have hurt many of you’

The note further read, “Now that the specific sentence of mine has been shared, there have been many who are hurt by it. I am also hurt, I am still hurting. Because I did not anticipate the response to my statement. Perhaps I was not able to state my perspective with the use of some English words. I think it was a misunderstanding that started from there. Because I cannot even imagine of insulting my mother tongue even in my worst nightmares. Bengali is the language of my life and love. Bengali is the language of my soul, the language of my love. But the judgment of Bengali people has always been paramount to me, and it always will be, till my last breath. Lastly, I must say that I understand that my words have hurt many of you, and for that, I am sorry. I have shared with you the context and my thoughts of the situation.”

Prosenjit plays a pivotal role in Maalik, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar. The action drama is all set to hit screens on July 11.