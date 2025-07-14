Interview | Ram Gopal Varma talks about Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit row: ‘It was very exaggerated’

The stir surrounding Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to her demand for an 8-hour shift ignited a heated debate about work-life balance in the film industry. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the discussion, stating that the issue has been blown out of proportion. Ram Gopal Varma spoke up about the much discussed conflict between actor Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

RGV on Sandeep-Deepika’s Spirit row

Some time back, it was said that Deepika is in talks to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit, the upcoming action film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, earlier this year, it was reported that she left the project, with many claiming that she had demanded an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and requested not to deliver her dialogues in Telugu – conditions which allegedly did not sit well with the filmmaker.

The whole stir led to a debate around an8-hour shift for actors. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about the controversy and the demand for fixed shift hours.

“When it comes to having fixed shift timings for actors, I really think that it is an agreement between two people. Each of them has a right to say what they want, and the other one has a right to refuse,” says RGV, whose thriller Saaree was released on Lionsgate Play recently.

The filmmaker continues, “The whole thing (between Deepika and Sandeep) was a very exaggerated thing in my opinion. Because I can say, I want to work for 23 hours, and the actor can say I want to work only for one hour. That's their call. But how can one human being force another human being to do something? And they can agree to work or not work with each other… But that thing was just kind of blown up in the media.”

On demand for fixed shift hours

The filmmaker, who is known for making projects such as Satya, Shool, Bhoot and Killing Veerappan, believes that having fixed shift hours for actors isn't practical due to the unpredictable nature of filmmaking, which relies on various external factors.

“That's because it depends on so many factors. The director might need a particular light. He might want some combination of another actor, or maybe the location is not available. There are too many factors which can factor in,” he explains his thought.

On his project coming on OTT

Written and presented by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Giri Krishna Kamal, Saaree premiered on Lionsgate Play on June 27. The film follows the story of Kittu, played by Satya Yadu, a photographer who becomes obsessed with a woman played by Aaradhya Devi, whom he sees in a saree, an image that consumes him completely.

Talking about the response to the film, RGV shares, “The film deals with the issue around how social media can influence. How people get in touch with each other without knowing any backgrounds, and they get into relationships… And what dangers it can cause.”

Is the audience on OTT any different from the people going to the theatres?

“Both are two different mediums. We have this habit of generalising the audience. Some people like to see some films in the theatre and some like to watch them at home. One can’t generalise it because every platform and every avenue has its own audience,” he ends.