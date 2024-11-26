Irrfan could not handle cancer battle ‘mentally’, says director Shoojit Sircar: ‘I feel responsible for guiding Babil’

What Shoojit said about Irrfan

In the interview, Shoojit opened up about the premise of the film I Want To Talk and said, “A friend of mine faced this situation but did not let him break him. When Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer, I spoke to him often. However, he couldn’t battle it mentally. My friend, on the other hand, didn’t surrender. I decided to make this film after Irrfan's passing, for those who struggle mentally in such situations. It is not about Irrfan specifically but about anyone facing a mental health challenge.”

On guiding Babil

He went on talk about Irrfan's son Babil and said, “I've spoken a lot about Irrfan but my focus is now on Babil. I feel responsible for guiding him, giving him confidence and supporting him.”

In the Shoojit Sircar film, Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. It also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Banita Sandhu.

Irrfan died after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour in 2020. Babil made his debut two years after Irrfan's death with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala. He earned praise for his work on the web series The Railway Men (2023), which also starred Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and Madhavan.