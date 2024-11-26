Menu Explore
Irrfan could not handle cancer battle ‘mentally’, says director Shoojit Sircar: ‘I feel responsible for guiding Babil’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 26, 2024 09:40 PM IST

Shoojit Sircar worked with Irrfan in the 2015 film Piku. The director talked about his bond with the late actor.

Shoojit Sircar's latest film I Want To Talk, opened to positive reviews last week in theatres. The director shared a friendship with the late Irrfan Khan, with whom he worked in the film Piku. In an interview with ETimes, Shoojit revealed that he spoke with the actor often when he was battling cancer and that he could not handle the situation ‘mentally’. (Also read: I Want To Talk box office collection day 4: Abhishek Bachchan film witnesses sharp dip, earns 13 lakh on first Monday)

Shoojit Sircar talked about Irrfan and the time he was battling cancer.
Shoojit Sircar talked about Irrfan and the time he was battling cancer.

What Shoojit said about Irrfan

In the interview, Shoojit opened up about the premise of the film I Want To Talk and said, “A friend of mine faced this situation but did not let him break him. When Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer, I spoke to him often. However, he couldn’t battle it mentally. My friend, on the other hand, didn’t surrender. I decided to make this film after Irrfan's passing, for those who struggle mentally in such situations. It is not about Irrfan specifically but about anyone facing a mental health challenge.”

On guiding Babil

He went on talk about Irrfan's son Babil and said, “I've spoken a lot about Irrfan but my focus is now on Babil. I feel responsible for guiding him, giving him confidence and supporting him.”

In the Shoojit Sircar film, Abhishek Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. It also stars Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Banita Sandhu.

Irrfan died after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour in 2020. Babil made his debut two years after Irrfan's death with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala. He earned praise for his work on the web series The Railway Men (2023), which also starred Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and Madhavan.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
