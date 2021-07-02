Irrfan Khan's unreleased 2005 film Dubai Return to land on YouTube tomorrow, Babil shares poster

Irrfan Khan's 2005 film Dubai Return is all set to release, more than 15 years after it was completed in 2005. The movie will get a digital release on Saturday, July 3.

Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, took to his Instagram page Friday evening to announce the long-pending release of Dubai Return. He shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Releasing tomorrow on YouTube!"

Directed by Aditya Basu Bhattacharya, Dubai Return features Irrfan Khan as a hitman. It also stars Razak Khan and Divya Dutta. The movie earlier had its world premiere at New York Indian Film Festival. It will now be showcased on Bandra Film Festival's YouTube channel starting Saturday.

The film was also showcased at the International Film Festival of India in 2005, and was all set for a theatrical release which was cancelled due to unspecified reasons. “I would love to release the film, it’s my great desire to do so. One has been trying to release it over the years. There were technical and legal reasons why we could not release the film at the time, and those reasons still hold. One is trying to see how one can get around these issues," producer Manya Patil Seth had told Scroll last year.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which released before the pandemic hit Indian shores last year. He has few other unreleased movies, including Anup Singh's Songs of the Scorpions.

Irrfan died April 29, 2020, after a two-year-long long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His son, Babil, often treats fans to glimpses from the late actor's private life. He posts throwback pics and videos from Irrfan's younger days.