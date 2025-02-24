Is Anupam Kher planning to join politics full-time? Actor responds

Anupam Kher sets record straight

On Monday, the actor conducted an AskAnupam session on X, formerly known as Twitter, and answered several questions posted by his fans and followers.

One of his fans asked him, "Why don't you get into politics full-time? You'll be an asset to the Modi government. You could be a part of the Ministry of Culture... I'm sure you'll do an amazing job here”.

Reacting to the user, Anupam said he is content to be an 'asset' for the country through his work as an actor, teacher, and motivational speaker.

“Thank you for the suggestion and your appreciation! But I believe to be an asset for the country you don’t have to join politics! You just he have to be a great citizen (sic)," he wrote.

One user asked, “Hello, Anupam Uncle! How to embrace baldness?" Replying to the user, the 69-year-old actor wrote, "You don’t need to embrace baldness. Just shave your head. And you will be an esteemed member of prestigious club of baldies".

Just a few hours before conducting the session, Anupam revealed that his X account was 'locked'. However, it was restored soon.

"Dear X! Even though my account has been restored I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly twitter). Or for that matter any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks," he wrote.

Anupam's work files

Anupam was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which depicted the political turmoil of the 1975-77 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film failed to elicit the expected response at the box office. He recently announced his next yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this will mark Anupam's 544th film.