Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut announces when and where to watch her Indira Gandhi biopic

Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced the OTT release of her recent film Emergency. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana shared the news with her fans and followers but in brief. (Also Read | Emergency movie review: Kangana Ranaut's fine performance as Indira Gandhi makes this political drama bearable) Kangana Ranaut's Emergency released on the big screen on January 17.

Kangana announces Emergency's OTT release

On her social media platform, Kangana re-shared a post by her fans. It featured collages of Kangana and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She simply wrote alongside the post, "17th March releasing on @netflix." Fans can watch Emergency on Netflix on March 17. It hit the theatres on January 17 this year. The film earned ₹21.65 crore gross in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

Kangana played Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

About Emergency

In Emergency, Kangana portrayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film revolves around the historic Emergency period declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. Kangana not only starred in the film but also directed it. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

Emergency row

Emergency faced release delays, censor issues and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts. In August last year, the SGPC sent a legal notice to the film's producers, alleging that it "misrepresented" the character and history of Sikhs, and asked them to remove objectionable scenes depicting "anti-Sikh" sentiments.

HT review of Emergency

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Emergency doesn’t seem to harbour a wish to whitewash or tarnish Indira’s actions. What happened under her watch during the Emergency, her son Sanjay Gandhi’s death- Kangana, the director, has tried to keep it balanced. As the role demands, Anupam delivers a restrained performance, while the late Satish proves his mettle in just one line. What an actor! To sum up, Emergency’s scramble to cram as much as possible into one film lets it down. It’s watchable if you want to see good acting."