Kay Kay Menon denies being part of 'Vote Chori' campaign after Congress shares his video: ‘It's been edited’

Actor Kay Kay Menon has reacted to a video, shared by the official Instagram account of Congress, in which he is seen as part of 'vote chori' campaign. Taking to the social media platform, Congress shared an edited video which also featured another person talking about 'vote chori'. Kay Kay Menon reacted to a video shared by Congress on Instagram.

Is Kay Kay Menon part of Congress' ‘vote chori’ campaign?

The video started with Kay Kay looking at the camera and saying, "Ruko ruko yaar. Scroll karna bandh karo. Agar aap yeh reel dekh rahe ho toh iska matlab kya (Wait. Stop scrolling. If you are watching this, then what does it mean)." Next, a person is seen asking people to join the campaign.

Here's what Kay Kay Menon has said

A part of the caption read, "Himmat Singh kuch heh rahe hai, jaldi se kar aao (Himmat Singh is saying something, do it quickly)!" Reacting to the post, Kay Kay commented, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without any permission." Kay Kay Menon plays intelligence officer Himmat Singh in his show Special Ops.

Congress, vote chori campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that "EC is indulging in vote chori" and that it "is doing it for the BJP." Upping the ante over Rahul's poll rigging claims, the Congress had launched a web portal for people to register and demand accountability from the poll panel against what it called "vote chori", and express support for the demand for digital voter rolls.

On Monday, Rahul said the campaign has turned into a "massive mass movement" with more than 15 lakh support certificates downloaded and over 10 lakh missed calls received since the launch of the portal for it.

About Kay Kay's recent project

Kay Kay was last seen in Shivam Nair's Special Ops 2 alongside Parmeet Sethi. Special Ops 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee. Special Ops 2 released on JioHotstar on July 18.