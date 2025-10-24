Is Malaika Arora 50 or 52? Sister Amrita Arora finally clarifies after pictures from 50th birthday party confuse fans

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora marked her milestone 50th birthday on October 23 with a glamorous bash in Goa. The celebration was attended by close friends and family, including her sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and filmmaker Farah Khan. However, amid the celebrations, old social media posts resurfaced online, claiming that Malaika had celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, sparking speculation about her real age. Amrita Arora puts an end to Malaika Arora's age debate.

Amrita Arora reveals Malaika Arora's real age

Putting all rumours to rest, Amrita Arora took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm her sister’s age with an affectionate note. Sharing a glimpse of Malaika’s three-tier birthday cake, she wrote, “For all the years of being 50, you’re finally 50, my beautiful sister.” In another post, she added, “Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep… What a night last night was… Magical!!"

Amrita Arora on Malaika Arora's real age.

Inside Malaika’s birthday bash

The grand celebration in Goa was filled with laughter, dancing and nostalgia. A video shared by Amrita showed Malaika singing and grooving to her iconic track Chaiyyan Chaiyyan with a friend, a nostalgic moment that quickly went viral.

Arhaan Khan at mom Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash.

Malaika Arora stunned in a pink dress at her 50th birthday bash.

Malaika Arora grooving to Chaiyyan Chaiyyan.

Malaika’s ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also joined in with a sweet birthday message on Instagram. Sharing a photo of her sitting on a balcony with the Eiffel Tower in the background, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling and always keep seeking…” Reposting it on her Instagram Stories, Malaika responded with a simple, “Thank you ❤️.”

About Malaika Arora's age debate

As photos from Malaika’s birthday bash spread across social media, a Reddit post reignited an old discussion about her age. Users pointed out that she had celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019, which, according to them, would make her 52 in 2025, not 50. One user wrote, “She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973-born. By that logic, her 50th birthday would have been in 2023. But she celebrated her ‘50th’ birthday yesterday… how?” While the debate continued online, Malaika has yet to respond publicly. Her sister’s post, however, seems to have settled the matter for fans.

Malaika Arora's recent work

On the professional front, Malaika recently wowed audiences with her performance in Thamma’s music video Poison Baby. Despite sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, many viewers felt Malaika stole the spotlight with her powerful dance moves. The song, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, is choreographed by Shekhar Master.