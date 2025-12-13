Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar a propaganda film? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra responds

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar has been on a happy spree at the box office, emerging as one of the most talked-about films of the season. However, there is a section of viewers who feel the film is promoting a propaganda. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has reacted to the criticism. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang.

Mukesh reacts

During an interview with Freepress Journal, Mukesh was asked about some social media users calling the Aditya Dhar directorial “a propaganda film”.

Responding to it, Mukesh said, “I just love working, I love cinema. I don't work with so many opinions. When I like a film, and I have to create the world (casting), I will do it. I will do all kinds of movies; I will do a kids' film like Chillar Party, and I will work on a film like Gangs Of Wasseypur as well."

“I just love casting actors and creating a world. I see cinema as cinema. I just follow my instinct. Whoever is saying that (it is a propaganda film), many others are answering them. So, that will keep on happening. I am only worried about the actors, the film, and the director I am working with. I don't want to think about anything else,” he added.

Earlier, R Madhavan also addressed the wave of negative early reviews. In an interview with Puja Talwar, Madhavan shared that he anticipated the initial backlash even before the film was released. “From the very beginning, I knew this was going to impact society. There will be people who will first give it very bad ratings,” he said, and recalled how similar waves of premature criticism surrounded films such as Rang De Basanti and Three Idiots.

“The people who gave two ratings have become irrelevant. We are still in the industry. I’m not saying this out of spite; you’re just missing the point. It’s time to evolve,” he added.

About Dhurandhar

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.