Is that Shilpa Shetty screaming at a tourist in Croatia? Video infurates internet: ‘Maintain some decorum’

Actor Shilpa Shetty is currently celebrating her birthday getaway in Croatia with her husband Raj Kundra and family. However, the trip took an unpleasant turn when a video surfaced on social media, seemingly showing Shilpa and her team in an argument with a young foreigner, sparking widespread attention. Also read: Shilpa Shetty's fitness secrets for fit body at 50: Ghee with lunch to the most simple morning drink Shilpa Shetty went to Croatia with her family to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Shilpa and fam in a tussle with foreigner in Croatia

Shilpa is currently in Croatia's Hvar Islands, celebrating her 50th birthday. However, the festivities seem to have been overshadowed by a controversy, as a video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing an altercation between her family and a foreigner at a restaurant.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user with the handle name maddythecricketer. The video seems to show Shilpa and her family arguing with a young foreigner.

As per the post, the incident occurred on June 9 when a foreigner, who was eating her food, asked Shilpa and her family not to speak so loudly. She asked them to lower their volume. The post claimed that Shilpa’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was offended by the request and responded, “You don’t know who we are”.

Although the video doesn't visually feature Shilpa or her family, it captures the commotion outside the restaurant, with voices audible and people gathering, hinting at a heated exchange.

In the video, it seems Shilpa is saying. “Don’t talk to us, we don’t want to hear you”. However, it is not clear if it was Shilpa or her sister Shamita.

The same handle posted a picture of Shilpa in a white outfit before the heated exchange. The video is catching a lot of attention on social media, and sparking conversation.

“It doesn't matter whether you are on foreign soil or Indian ....you have to maintain some decorum...everyone has come to enjoy in that restaurant and is paying the same bill you are and is entitled to the ambience they have paid for,” one social media wrote, with one mentioning, “Yet another example of Money doesn’t buy class”.

“Being a star doesn’t give you the right to talk loudly in public, This is bad etiquette,” read one comment.

Some social media users defended the family writing, “Shilpa shetty is a very nice person also you can see in big brother how foreigners bullied her but still she kept her calm and dignity. Just because she's a celebrity here doesn't mean she's the culprit in this situation, heard the both sides”. “Cant see Shilpa shetty in the video,” shared another.

We reached out to Shilpa and Raj for clarity regarding the altercation, but hadn't received a response by the time our story went live.

Shilpa in Croatia

Shilpa celebrated her 50th birthday with her family and close friends in Croatia. She turned 50 on June 8. The day after her 50th birthday celebration, Shilpa took to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures that gave her fans a peek into the special festivities. She wrote in the caption, "…and it was a BLAST!! Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories."