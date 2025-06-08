Shilpa Shetty's fitness secrets for fit body at 50: Ghee with lunch to the most simple morning drink

At 50, Shilpa Shetty has never looked better – and her approach to wellness and fitness plays a significant role in her ageless appearance. The actor, who turned 50 on June 8, spoke about her diet in a May 3, 2018 interview with NDTV Food. Sharing details of what and how she eats, exercises and looks the way she does, Shilpa said she swears by ghee and eating mindfully instead of following a strict diet. Also read | Shilpa Shetty kicks off Monday blues with power-packed ‘compound movement’ workout; here’s why you should try it too Shilpa Shetty starts her day with a glass and a half of lukewarm water. (Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty's morning routine

She said, “I start my day with a glass and a half of lukewarm water. Then, I have four drops of Noni juice that acts as an energy booster. Finally, I gargle my mouth with a tablespoon of coconut oil. It is an Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling where you swish the oil around your mouth for five and half minutes... I don’t skip breakfast because I don’t have time. If you don’t break your fast you are not doing good to your brain and body. I like to keep it simple – and quick. I’m not someone who eats too much bread and so, I get my dose of fibre from fresh fruits. Throw in some muesli with a few slices of apples, mangoes and almond milk – it’s my favourite breakfast bowl. I also love eggs for breakfast, they make a complete meal.”

Shilpa says ghee won't make you fat

The actor said, “A lot of people face issues with maintaining their weight. I think adding the right kind of fats can really help. For instance, you can switch to coconut milk and other energy-producing foods that are not stored in the body as fats. Coconut milk is wholesome and also works for those who are lactose-intolerant. Ghee is a staple with my lunch. Even high-carb fruits like bananas are really good for you. They are so easily available, but most people stay away from them, fearing they’ll make them fat... add a bit of brown rice to your diet. If you can switch to these foods, you will realise that the elasticity in your skin is much better. You have to add foods in your diet that keep you full and at the same time maintain your weight and give you a natural glow.”

More details

Shilpa added that she 'eats all the time' but her food is 'wholesome and healthy'. The actor said she is ‘not someone who advocates dieting’, and swears by healthy eating. Sometimes, in the evening, she likes to have a light broth or clear soup, but limits her carb intake in the evenings by having a snack with eggs or dry fruits.

What you eat and when you are eat both are equally important, according to the actor. Shilpa added that even if she has a social gathering to attend, she eats her dinner before 7.30 pm. If you want to lose weight, the trick, she said, is to alternate between a low-carb and a no-carb diet for a few days.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.