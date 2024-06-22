Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 1: Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan film opens at less than 1 crore

Ishq Vishk Rebound box office collection day 1: Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film had a poor opening at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Ishq Vishk Rebound earned less than ₹1 crore nett on Friday. Ishq Vishk Rebound is from the Ishq Vishk franchise. (Also Read | Ishq Vishk Rebound review: This rebound romance is confused, frivolous and doesn’t give any closure) The cast of the Ishq Vishk Rebound in a poster.

Ishq Vishk Rebound India box office

Ishq Vishk Rebound earned around ₹85 lakh nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. It had an overall 15.37 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday. The story revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

The film stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic roles. Recently, at an event, Rohit had said that Ishq Vishk Rebound.

As quoted by news agency ANI, he had said that it is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z." Ishq Vishk released in 2003 and starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

Ishq Vishk Rebound review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "At 106 minutes, Ishq Vishk rebound is one of the shortest films in the recent times, but even then it doesn’t engage you like you would want to be in a romcom. Dharmadhikari has co-written the story with four other writers — Dr Vinay Chhawal, Vaishali Naik, Ketan Pedgaonkar and Akarsh Khurana, and perhaps that’s why at places you feel every writer has written each character. The patchy screenplay makes the storyline look disjointed at times, and you miss the flow. As for comedy, I can’t recall a single joke that left me laughing out loud. There might be a scene or two that are funny, but that’s about it. For a Gen Z film, Ishq Vishk Rebound surprisingly doesn’t refresh the template, sticking to the same vocabulary with characters saying the same old, cliched lines."